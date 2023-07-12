UAE President receives phone call from UN Secretary-General

By WAM Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 11:14 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received a phone call from António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Guterres expressed his appreciation for the UAE's active contribution to progress in key regional and global areas.

His Highness and the UN Secretary-General underscored the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and reviewed ongoing efforts aimed at securing its extension. The two sides agreed to maintain regular communication in order to continue exploring ways to cooperate on this topic and other matters of mutual concern.

