UAE President receives phone call from Israel's Prime Minister

Each goods transport’s locomotive operates with a power of 4,500 horsepower, equivalent to 3,400 kilowatts
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received a phone call from Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in a manner that serves common interests.
His Highness affirmed the UAE’s ongoing commitment to bilateral relations with Israel, describing its cooperation as a strategic approach to peace and development, which is an aspiration for the entire region. His Highness also confirmed the UAE’s willingness to augment efforts to further develop this promising relationship.
The UAE President indicated that the Abraham Accords provides an effective framework to further foster bilateral cooperation, and emphasised the UAE’s continued effort to collaborate across multiple fields and sectors.
Sheikh Mohamed pointed to the countries' Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which entered into effect on April 1, 2023, as well as the joint efforts on climate action – and working towards delivering a successful COP28 in the UAE later this year – as practical examples of what this growing relationship is achieving on a daily basis.
He also reaffirmed that the UAE will work with Israel, fellow Arab nations, and international partners to avoid regional escalation and advance a path to peace and stability. The UAE President reconfirmed that the UAE will support all positive action towards achieving these important goals.
ALSO READ:
Each goods transport’s locomotive operates with a power of 4,500 horsepower, equivalent to 3,400 kilowatts
He hit the jackpot on his second attempt and now plans to fulfil long-cherished dream of starting a business
Truckloads of packed meals, water, fruits, laban, and dates make their way across the country for residents to enjoy at mass gatherings
Residents in the country have started planning for the holiday, with airfares to popular destinations already having increased
British news media turns gaze within
When called by the show host, Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth went quiet and hung up, appearing to be in disbelief at the news
The campaign received contributions from over 70,000 donors, including individuals, institutions and businesses
The infectiously catchy song from the blockbuster Telugu film 'RRR' won the Academy Award 2023 for 'Best Original Song'