UAE President receives Philippines Interior Secretary, discusses bilateral cooperation

Photo: Wam

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 9:15 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Benjamin Abalos Jr, Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government of the Philippines.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Abalos conveyed the greetings of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Philippines, and his best wishes for the continued prosperity of the UAE and the further advancement of UAE-Philippines relations.

Sheikh Mohamed extended his greetings to the Philippine President and expressed his wishes for continued progress for the country and its people.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and explored ways to further enhance relations to serve the interests of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.