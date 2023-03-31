UAE President receives more congratulatory messages on appointment of new leaders

King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President of Palestine wish leadership and people success

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023

More congratulatory messages were extended to the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday on his decisions to appoint Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice President; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The President has received a cable from King Mohammed VI of Morocco congratulating him on the new leadership appointments. King Mohammed VI wished the UAE leadership “success in their efforts to achieve the aspirations of their people for further progress and prosperity, with the support of Abu Dhabi's new Crown Prince.”

The President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, also sent a congratulatory message. Abbas likewise “wished the UAE's leadership and people success in achieving their goals, as well as further progress and prosperity.”

Further success

Abu Dhabi Government officials have also congratulated the new leaders on being entrusted with the confidence of the UAE President and wished them further success in strengthening relations and bilateral cooperation between countries for peace, development and prosperity.

Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, said, “We are proud of the new leadership appointments, and we congratulate Their Highnesses on being entrusted by our wise leadership to lay the foundation for a new era of progress and prosperity as we continue to strengthen our nation’s development.”

Reaffirming commitment

Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, added: “The new leadership appointments are a reflection of the President’s wise vision for the future of the UAE. We reaffirm our commitment to continue our work under the wise leadership of this nation, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for all."

Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance, said: “The confidence and trust placed by our wise leadership in Their Highnesses is a continuation of the stable and robust institutional approach followed by our Founding Father.

Forward-looking vision

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, noted: “The new leadership appointments reflect the leadership's forward-looking vision for the next 50 years.”

Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, also said “the leadership appointments usher in a new era of prosperity.”

Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, emphasised, “With renewed commitment, we continue forward towards greater progress and prosperity for our people, creating a brighter future for our youth and the generations to come."

Major General Fares Khalaf Al Mazroui, commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, stressed “the UAE will achieve further progress and success, while continuing to explore new pathways to excellence.”

Sara Awad Musallam, chairperson of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), added: “We are honoured to work under their leadership to build a prosperous future for our children and our emirate.”

Global leaders

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), said “the new appointments are moving the country towards the future as a global leader.”

“The new appointments are a reflection of the exceptional wisdom and visionary leadership of the President,” added Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, chairman of the Department of Government Support, stated: “With the new leadership appointments, we are striding, as one team, to a new phase of a longer journey of commitment and giving.”

Saif Saeed Ghobash, secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, concluded: “The new leadership appointments reflect the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership in continuing the path of prosperity and development for the UAE and its people.”

