UAE President receives leaders of space agencies participating in Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue

Sheikh Mohamed also received the founders of emerging Emirati companies

Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is continuing to consolidate its position in the space sector, adding that the UAE national cadres are capable of reaching the highest possible level in this sector, which, he said, is one of the vital spheres for securing sustainable development, due to the significant economic and scientific opportunities it creates.

Sheikh Mohamed made the statements as he received at Qasr Al Bahr Palace on Tuesday in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the leaders of the international space agencies participating in the , which concluded today.

"The UAE will continue to support the space sector and groom national cadres at the highest levels to enhance the state's competitiveness in this sector, in collaboration with its partners from various parts of the world, for the common good of humanity at large," Sheikh Mohamed said.

"We have confidence in the UAE people, and our bet on them is successful. They possess the will and ambition in the field of space exploration to constructively contribute with the peoples of the world to ensuring a better future for generations to come," Sheikh Mohamed added.

Leaders of the space agencies included Christian Hauglie-Hanssen, the Director General at the Norwegian Space Agency (NOSA); Ricardo Conde, President of the Portuguese Space Agency; Dr. Hiroshi Yamakawe, President of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA); Serdar Hüseyin Yildirim, President of Turkish Space Agency (TUA); Dr. Robin Jess, Director of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research; Dr. Sang-Ryool Lee, President of Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI); and Hervé Dery, President and CEO of Thales Elena Space.

Sheikh Mohamed also received the founders of emerging Emirati companies in the space and advanced technology sector, whom he urged to make more efforts to develop the UAE space sector and forge ahead on the path of success that has been achieved in a record time, in order to enhance the position of the UAE and its international presence in this vital field.

Present at the meeting were Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, as well as a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

In attendance also were Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairperson of UAE Space Agency; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Advanced Science and Technology and Chairman of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS); Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency; Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries, Ministry of Defence; and Ibrahim Al Qasim, Deputy Director-General of the UAE Space Agency.