UAE President receives Italian Defence Minister

Photo: Wam

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday received Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence of the Italian Republic.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the UAE President and the Italian Defence Minister discussed cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to develop ties in various areas, particularly in defence and military affairs.

The meeting also addressed numerous issues of common interest, most notably developments in the Middle East and efforts to enhance regional security and stability.

