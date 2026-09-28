UAE President receives Israeli PM, discusses bilateral relations

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visited the UAE on September 27

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 28 Sept 2026, 11:24 PM
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who visited the UAE yesterday, Sunday.

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During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel and ways to strengthen and develop them.

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