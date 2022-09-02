UAE President receives written letter from Indian PM Modi on strengthening strategic relations

Sides discuss furthering development under bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

By WAM Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 5:28 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 5:49 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today a written letter from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, regarding strengthening the strategic relations between their countries and the prospects of developing them to serve their common interests.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received the letter today during a meeting with Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, who is currently visiting the UAE to attend the meetings of the fourteenth session of the UAE-India Joint Committee and the third session of the UAE-India Strategic Dialogue.

At the beginning of the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace, Dr Jaishankar conveyed the Indian Prime Minister's greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

For his part, the UAE President conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Modi, wishing India and its people further development and prosperity.

During the meeting, the sides discussed various aspects of their bilateral relations and the importance of cooperating to enhance and advance them within the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership and the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), in addition to a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting saw the attendance of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

The delegation accompanying the Minister of External Affairs of India was also present at the meeting.