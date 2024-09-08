UAE President receives Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:17 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:30 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed on September 8 received Dr Badr Abdel Aati, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of Egypt for a meeting.

During a meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the Egyptian Foreign Minister delivered President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s greetings and well wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. In response, Sheikh Mohamed sent his regards to President El-Sisi and expressed hopes for Egypt’s further growth and development.

The two sides discussed the strong relationship between the UAE and Egypt, exploring various aspects for cooperation to advance their mutual interests. They also emphasised their shared goals for development and prosperity within the context of their strategic partnership, which includes economic, developmental, political, and other crucial areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: Wam

The meeting also addressed a range of regional and international issues, focusing on the latest developments in the Middle East. The discussion focused on the urgent need to end the conflict in Gaza and alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis by ensuring the safe and unrestricted delivery of essential aid to the affected residents.

Both sides stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to prevent further escalation and avoid the consequences of additional crises that could threaten regional stability. The UAE President and the Egyptian Foreign Minister reiterated the need to push for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, which they agreed is the key to enhancing security and stability in the region.

Photo: Wam

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to continuing close consultation and coordination between their nations, emphasising the importance of bolstering joint Arab action to effectively address the challenges and crises facing the region.