UAE President receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

The reception ceremony was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

File photo

By WAM Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 6:15 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, today received the credentials of a number of new foreign ambassadors alongside Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

During the reception ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the President welcomed the new ambassadors and expressed his hope that they would further enhance cooperation and collaboration with the United Arab Emirates. He underscored that they would be fully supported by the UAE in this endeavour.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE is keen to enhance cooperation and expand its international partnerships to further bolster prosperity and development.

The UAE President received the credentials of Jamal Muhammad Al Ghunaim, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait; Omar Freiteh, Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria; Ahmed Fadhel bin Shamseddin, Ambassador of Malaysia; Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis, Ambassador of the Holy See; Oumer Hussein Oba, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Edward Hobart, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; Rebeca Sharona Perez Cervantes, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama; Julio Belarmino Gomes Maiato, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola; Luis Miguel Merlano Hoyos, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia; Reza Amiri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Gerard Paul Marie Hubert Steeghs, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Kedallah Younous Hamidi Elhadj Mamadi, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad; Yacoub Hassan Mohamed, Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania; Arthur Matley, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation; Bojan Jokic, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina; and John Mirenge, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda.

The new ambassadors conveyed greetings from the leaders of their countries and their sincere wishes for the UAE's continued prosperity.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

