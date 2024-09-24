UAE President reaffirms strong commitment to US partnership during talks with Biden

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 9:49 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed spoke of the 'power of partnerships' during talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to its US partnership and hailed the power of building bridges with nations that share the same values and ambitions for a brighter future.

UAE President and President Biden discussed the depth of the strategic relationship between the UAE and the US and their joint determination to further strengthen these bonds.

The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the longstanding bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of trade and investment, the economy, advanced technology, space, renewable energy, climate action, sustainability and food security. They expressed their keenness to expand collaboration in these areas to help advance both countries' shared ambitions for global prosperity and stability.

To illustrate how relations between the two countries have flourished, Sheikh Mohamed recalled a 1974 meeting between the UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and a team from Nasa who gave a briefing on the Apollo programme. Fifty years later, he explained, the UAE is now partnering with Nasa in the development of the Gateway mission, humanity's first space station around the moon.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE and the US share a solid friendship and a strong strategic alliance built on firm foundations of mutual trust, respect, and shared interests. He added that this alliance is grounded in a long history of cooperation across political, economic, and other fields.

The UAE and US Presidents also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially developments in the Middle East and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. They addressed efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire to ensure the unobstructed flow of sufficient humanitarian aid and to contain any escalation that threatens regional security and stability.