UAE President marks Prophet’s birthday with message of humanity, goodwill

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated residents of the UAE on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), highlighting the values of mercy, goodwill and unity.

In a message marking the occasion, Sheikh Mohamed said the anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the Prophet’s enduring legacy and the values of humanity, kindness and love that continue to inspire people around the world today.

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He also prayed for peace, stability and security for all peoples, expressing hope that the occasion would serve as a reminder of the importance of compassion, unity and goodwill among communities.

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also marked the occasion, saying the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is a time to reflect on his enduring legacy, founded on mercy, love and tolerance.

He prayed for God to protect the UAE and its people and bring peace and security to the region and the world.

Dubai Ruler and UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also congratulated residents on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birth anniversary, describing it as a blessed occasion for the Islamic community and praying for safety, security, stability and well-being across the region and the world.

In the UAE, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) falls on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, following the start of the new Hijri month on August 14 after the crescent moon was sighted earlier this month.

To mark the occasion, Friday, August 28, has been declared a public holiday for both the public and private sectors. As a result, UAE employees who have Saturday and Sunday as their regular days off will enjoy a three-day weekend. Public sector employees in Sharjah already have Fridays off as part of their regular weekend.

The long weekend also comes during the final week of the school summer break, with the 2026–27 academic year scheduled to begin on August 31.