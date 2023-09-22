UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE President praises Saudi Crown Prince, says they stand together

Mohammed bin Salman gave a rare wide-ranging interview to Fox News where he spoke on a variety of topics

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
Photo: AFP File
Photo: AFP File
by

Web Desk

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 7:09 PM

Last updated: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 7:15 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has said that the country and Saudi Arabia stand together in empowering generations to come.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave a rare wide-ranging interview to Fox News where he spoke on a variety of topics.

And Sheikh Mohamed praised the Crown Prince' by posting on X, formerly Twitter, in which the President said that the interview was a testament to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's remarkable transformation and long record of achievement.

"The broadcast interview with my brother Mohammed bin Salman was a testament to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's remarkable transformation and long record of achievement. United by our shared success story, the UAE and Saudi Arabia stand together in empowering generations to come," Sheikh Mohamed said in his post.

Saudi Arabia is set to celebrate its 93rd National Day on Saturday.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Saudi Crown Prince for his interview on improving relations with Israel.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE