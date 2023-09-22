UAE President praises Saudi Crown Prince, says they stand together

'This lunar spectacle promises to be a breathtaking visual delight,' the Dubai Astronomy Group says
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has said that the country and Saudi Arabia stand together in empowering generations to come.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave a rare wide-ranging interview to Fox News where he spoke on a variety of topics.
And Sheikh Mohamed praised the Crown Prince' by posting on X, formerly Twitter, in which the President said that the interview was a testament to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's remarkable transformation and long record of achievement.
"The broadcast interview with my brother Mohammed bin Salman was a testament to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's remarkable transformation and long record of achievement. United by our shared success story, the UAE and Saudi Arabia stand together in empowering generations to come," Sheikh Mohamed said in his post.
Saudi Arabia is set to celebrate its 93rd National Day on Saturday.
Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Saudi Crown Prince for his interview on improving relations with Israel.
