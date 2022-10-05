UAE President pays tribute to educators on the occasion of World Teachers' Day

Sheikh Mohamed highlights their role in guiding and shaping young minds

Wam

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 8:29 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid rich tributes to educators in the UAE on the occasion World Teachers’ Day,.

He praised them for guiding and shaping the next generation who will drive future progress.

“Dedicated teachers are the bedrock of our education system and will be at the forefront of its development,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, The President addressed education professionals in the country. He highlighted the importance of teachers’ influence in guiding students, especially in the early stages of their schooling.

He spoke of the great responsibility teachers hold in shaping young minds and shielding children from influences that could disrupt their future and their contribution to society.

The President reiterated the UAE’s ongoing commitment to investing in the education sector to ensure that future generations will be equipped to continue the UAE’s progress.

He referred to his own experiences during his military training and spoke of his pride when he saw people from his generation graduating and serving the country.

(with inputs from Wam)

ALSO READ: