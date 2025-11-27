  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 27, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 6, 1447 | Fajr 05:23 | DXB weather-sun.svg28.2°C

UAE President pardons nearly 3,000 prisoners ahead of Union Day

He has also pledged to cover the financial penalties incurred by the inmates as part of their sentences

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 1:46 PM

Top Stories

UAE National Day: Ultimate guide to celebrating Eid Al Etihad

UAE National Day: Ultimate guide to celebrating Eid Al Etihad

Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

Sharjah announces cancellation of black points ahead of UAE National Day

Sharjah announces cancellation of black points ahead of UAE National Day

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 2,937 inmates from correctional institutions in the UAE.

He has also pledged to cover the financial penalties incurred by the inmates as part of their sentences.

Recommended For You

Army officers say they have seized power in Guinea-Bissau

Army officers say they have seized power in Guinea-Bissau

India bets on homegrown AI with launch of Atomesus

India bets on homegrown AI with launch of Atomesus

Ajman Titans' dream run continues in Abu Dhabi T10

Ajman Titans' dream run continues in Abu Dhabi T10

UAE President adviser welcomes US efforts to end Sudan war, condemns atrocities

UAE President adviser welcomes US efforts to end Sudan war, condemns atrocities

4 cheques to 12 instalments: Monthly rent payments trend in UAE

4 cheques to 12 instalments: Monthly rent payments trend in UAE

 

Coinciding with the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, the directive reflects the leadership’s commitment to giving the released inmates a fresh start in life, easing the burden on their families, and bringing joy to their loved ones.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The initiative is part of the President’s broader efforts to promote stability, social cohesion, and opportunities for rehabilitation.