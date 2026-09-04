UAE President pardons Abdul Rahman Yusuf Al Qaradawi after criminal conviction

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, has issued a presidential pardon for Abdul Rahman Yusuf Al Qaradawi.

Al Qaradawi was convicted by the Cyber ​​Crimes Department, Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal, on August 27 this year.

He was sentenced to ten years in prison and fined Dh200,000 for his crimes. He faced charges of engaging in activities that aim to stir and undermine public security.

Authorities have taken the necessary procedures to implement the pardon.

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Last year, the UAE took custody of Al Qaradawi from Lebanese authorities after a provisional arrest warrant was issued against him by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers' Council - Criminal Investigation and Data Bureau.

The extradition order was issued following a formal request submitted by the UAE to Lebanon, according to the principle of reciprocity and the relevant domestic laws and regulations of both countries.