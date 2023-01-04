UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss developing ties

As part of the new initiative, involuntarily unemployed Emiratis and expat workers in the private sector will be eligible for 60 per cent of their basic salary for three months
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday received a phone call from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
During the call, the two leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further develop bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE and reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
Sharif expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the continuous support provided by the UAE to Pakistan, especially during the recent flood crisis in Pakistan.
ALSO READ:
As part of the new initiative, involuntarily unemployed Emiratis and expat workers in the private sector will be eligible for 60 per cent of their basic salary for three months
Deputy Ruler of Sharjah watches live broadcast from Cape Canaveral, Florida
Users advised to access official websites to avoid falling for online fraud
Subscriptions to the scheme had opened on January 1
Mohammed Rayful works as a pick-up driver and has been buying tickets for the past nine years
If work injury or illness results in worker’s death, the compensation is paid to the legal heirs in accordance with the country’s laws, or in accordance with what the person decides before passing away
Following a dip after the Covid-19 pandemic, the emirate's population has steadily increased on the back of economic recovery and job creation in diverse sectors
Over 10,500 police officers, 5,800 security guards, 1,420 volunteers and 3,651 patrols were deployed across the emirate to keep residents safe