UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss developing ties

Two leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further develop bilateral ties

By WAM

Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 3:47 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday received a phone call from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the call, the two leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further develop bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE and reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

Sharif expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the continuous support provided by the UAE to Pakistan, especially during the recent flood crisis in Pakistan.

