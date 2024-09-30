E-Paper

UAE President orders $100 million worth of urgent relief aid to Lebanon

Some 100,000 Lebanese and Syrian nationals have now fled to Syria from Lebanon

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 12:26 PM

Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 12:42 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed ordered $100 million worth of urgent relief to the Lebanese people, WAM said on Monday.

The step comes in line with the UAE's effort to help the people of Lebanon to overcome current challenges and its steadfast commitment to support them, WAM added.


Some 100,000 Lebanese and Syrian nationals have now fled to Syria from Lebanon amid Israeli airstrikes, the United Nations refugee chief said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The number of people who have crossed into Syria from Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes -- Lebanese and Syrian nationals -- has reached 100,000," Filippo Grandi said on X, adding that "the outflow continues".

Lebanon's Health Ministry has said more than 1,000 Lebanese have been killed and 6,000 wounded in the past two weeks, without saying how many were civilians. The government said a million people - a fifth of the population - have fled their homes.

The intensifying Israeli bombardment over two weeks has killed a string of top Hezbollah officials, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel has vowed to keep up the assault and says it wants to make its northern areas secure again for residents who have been forced to flee Hezbollah rocket attacks.

Israel's increasing frequency of attacks against the Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen have prompted fears that Middle East fighting could spin out of control and draw in Iran and the United States, Israel's main ally.

