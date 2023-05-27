UAE President orders purchase of Dh10 million worth of books as gift for school libraries across Emirates

All these will be bought from publishers that are currently participating in the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 6:42 PM

A fund worth Dh10 million has been allocated to the purchase of books that will be gifted to schools across the UAE, it was announced on Saturday.

This comes following a directive from the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. All the titles shall be purchased from the publishing participating in the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), which is now in its 32nd edition.

The notable increase in funding, up from last year’s grant of Dh6 million, highlights the UAE’s commitment to culture and its strategic vision of fostering an enlightened and knowledge-driven society, where reading and learning are of paramount importance.

This initiative also reflects the longstanding support of the UAE’s leadership for the publishing industry and the broader cultural sector, which was pioneered by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, during the inaugural edition of the ADIBF in 1981.

Year after year, the event stands as a central hub for the publishing sector and creative industries, attracting esteemed writers, publishers, intellectuals, and content creators from the region and beyond. The book fair plays a pivotal role in fostering global cross-cultural exchange and enriching intellectual discourse on a global scale.

The fair, which is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and will conclude on May 28.

