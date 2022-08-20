UAE President orders provision of Dh25 million urgent aid to flood victims in Sudan

Expat also raised $100,000 for UAE's Al Jalila Foundation with his week-long biking challenge
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of Dh25 million of urgent humanitarian aid to those affected and displaced due to torrential rains and floods in Sudan, to help alleviate their suffering and improve their living conditions.
The directives of Sheikh Mohamed to provide such assistance are an expression of the solidarity of the UAE and its people with the Sudanese people in such dire circumstances.
The relief aid also aims to support Sudan's efforts and capabilities in containing the fallout of the torrential rains that flooded vast areas across the country.
This gesture testifies to the deep-rooted relations that the two countries share, and aligns with the UAE’s policy and its humanitarian mission to offer a helping hand to underprivileged communities around the world, through relief and humanitarian programmes and projects, which help alleviate their suffering and drive their development efforts.
Expat also raised $100,000 for UAE's Al Jalila Foundation with his week-long biking challenge
Maritime rescue units have also attended to 25 marine accidents
The President has issued a Federal Decree for the same
Sheikh Mohamed prays for Crown Prince's success and happy life
The company has also worked on Delhi and Kanpur metro projects
Over 91 million lives in 97 countries have been touched by Dubai Ruler’s foundation
Yemen receives most humanitarian assistance, with over Dh1 billion sent
Countries' natural partnership is a force for good, says Indian consul-general to Dubai