UAE leaders offer condolences to Russian president over terrorist attack deaths

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 10:52 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin, regarding the victims of the terrorist attack that occurred in the Republic of Dagestan in the Russian Federation.

The terrorist attack resulted in the deaths and injuries of security personnel and innocent civilians.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent similar words of sympathy to the Russian President.