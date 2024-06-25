E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE leaders offer condolences to Russian president over terrorist attack deaths

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM

Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 10:52 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin, regarding the victims of the terrorist attack that occurred in the Republic of Dagestan in the Russian Federation.

The terrorist attack resulted in the deaths and injuries of security personnel and innocent civilians.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent similar words of sympathy to the Russian President.


Earlier in the day, the UAE has strongly condemned the said terrorist attack, saying it rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE