UAE President offers condolences on passing of Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili's mother

The fox was first recorded in the country's mountains as recently as 1995 and has only been documented sporadically since
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday offered his condolences on the passing of the late Heera Khalifa Khamis Al Khaili, the mother of Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior. Sheikh Mohamed extended his sympathies during a visit to the mourning majlis in Al Ain.
The UAE President conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying that God grants her peace, mercy, and a place in His eternal paradise. He also prayed for her family to be blessed with strength and patience during this difficult time.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On Friday, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, offered his condolences.
He attended the mourning majlis in Abu Samrah, Al Ain City, and extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them patience and solace.
ALSO READ:
The fox was first recorded in the country's mountains as recently as 1995 and has only been documented sporadically since
We have been blessed with newfound wealth, but others are grappling with unimaginable loss, they said
This is one of the four services launched by Mohre aimed at rectifying the status of violating workers and exempting establishments from paying fines
They were awarded certificates of appreciation after their efforts contributed to enhancing safety and security in the community
While her first few Friday morning runs were attended by only three to five women, it now attracts up to 50 per session
Heavy school bags can have emotional and mental effects on children, warn doctors
The new vehicles will be utilised to organise traffic flow and enhance security presence in tourist areas and other locations across the emirate
Minister Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, in a letter to The Economist, also referred to the constructive role played by the UAE in the recent talks that took place in Switzerland