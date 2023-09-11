UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek Prime Minister over flood victims

The deluge destroyed homes and roads and left thousands of households without power and water for days

Photo: AP

By WAM Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 11:53 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today made a phone call to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed extended his sincere condolences and sympathies to Prime Minister Mitsotakis and the people of Greece over the victims of the floods witnessed by the country, which resulted in severe damage.

Sheikh Mohamed also extended his condolences to the families of the victims, reaffirming the UAE's solidarity with Greece during these most dire of circumstance.

For his part, Prime Minister Mitsotakis thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, extending his appreciation for the UAE's continued solidarity with Greece.

The floods have caused damage over 700 square kilometers (270 square miles) in Greece’s central farming belt, according to the European Union’s satellite and earth observation agency, Copernicus. The floods destroyed homes and roads and left thousands of households without power and water for days. Fifteen people have died in the deluge while several thousand were rescued in a major evacuation effort that included the use of helicopters.

