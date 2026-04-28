UAE President names Abu Dhabi street after Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi and members of his family. The meeting discussed the contributions of the founding generation and their role in building the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed presented Al Hashemi with a collection of photographs documenting key moments from his service to the nation, including occasions with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The UAE President noted that the presentation reflects the UAE’s appreciation for Al Hashemi’s dedication and service, and wished him continued good health and wellbeing.

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He affirmed that recognising such contributions is a longstanding approach in the UAE, helping sustain a culture of service and strengthen social cohesion rooted in national identity.

Then UAE President also directed that a street in Abu Dhabi be named after Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi, in recognition of his contributions as one of the early generation who accompanied the Founding Father and played a key role in the UAE’s development. The gesture reflects the UAE’s enduring values of dedication, service and commitment passed down through generations.

His Excellency expressed his appreciation for the initiative and conveyed his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.