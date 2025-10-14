UAE President calls on mosques to perform Istisqaa prayer for rain

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed that the Istisqaa prayer for rains be performed in all mosques across the country on Friday, October 17, half an hour before the Friday prayer.

His directives follow the prophetic guidance, calling on everyone to turn to God and supplicate to him to send down rain, and spread mercy and goodness over the country and its people.

The country recently saw rains across emirates, with light showers in some areas and heavy downpours in others. On October 12, the Emirates witnessed a surprising sight as camels and donkeys enjoyed the rains, as waadis overflowed across UAE's scorching desert.

Unstable weather has been seen in parts of the nation since October 10, expected to go on until October 14. The NCM stated the UAE will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the south and an upper-level low accompanied by relatively cold and humid air.