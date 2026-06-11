UAE President congratulates Modi on becoming India's longest-serving prime minister

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated India's Narendra Modi on reaching a milestone by becoming the Asian country's longest-continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

"Sincere congratulations to @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. I wish you continued success in driving India's ongoing progress, and look forward to further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our nations and peoples," the Abu Dhabi Ruler said in a post on X.

Modi responded, "Thank you, my brother, for your warm wishes. The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has reached new heights under your visionary leadership. I deeply value our friendship and look forward to working together for the mutual benefit of the people of our nations."

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Modi first took oath as India's prime minister on May 26, 2014 after winning elections that brought the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to power. He began his second term on May 30, 2019, and entered his third consecutive term after elections on June 9, 2024.

By completing 4,399 consecutive days in office, Modi surpassed the record previously held by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4,398 days as an elected head of government from 1952 to 1964.

India and UAE have deep cultural and strategic ties. The Indian diaspora makes up the largest expatriate population in UAE, exceeding 4 million.

Modi visited UAE mid-May as the first stop in a 5-nation tour, his first trip since the Iran war began. He was welcomed with a guard of honour and a warm hug from the Sheikh Mohamed as he stepped off the aircraft.

Addressing the Emirati leadership during the meeting, Modi described the UAE as his "second home" and thanked the Emirati leadership for the warm reception extended to him.

The visit came at a defining moment for one of the world's most dynamic bilateral relationships. The two countries agreed on a framework for a strategic defence partnership, signed pacts on strategic petroleum reserves and supply of liquefied petroleum gas.

The UAE also committed $5 billion in investments in India, aimed at creating more jobs and reinforcing the UAE's long-standing commitment to India’s development and growth story.

Over the past decade, UAE-India ties have evolved dramatically from a traditional oil-and-diaspora relationship into a multi-dimensional strategic alliance encompassing trade, infrastructure, fintech, artificial intelligence, defence manufacturing, renewable energy, logistics and food security.