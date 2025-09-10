UAE President meets Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim to discuss repercussions of Israeli attack

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, to discuss the strong ties between the two countries and the repercussions of the Israeli attack on Qatari territory.

The meeting took place at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, during His Highness’ fraternal visit to Qatar.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's resolute solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

He stressed that the criminal attack constituted a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and of all international laws and norms, warning that such actions threaten the region’s security, stability, and prospects for peace.

Sheikh Mohamed also praised the efforts of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to promote peace and stability in the region.

The UAE President was accompanied by a delegation that included Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; and a number of other senior officials.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed departed from Hamad International Airport, where he was bid farewell by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.