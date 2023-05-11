Look: UAE President meets French counterpart in Paris

Residents urged to stay away and restricted from taking photographs
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
The two leaders reviewed the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and France and explored opportunities to expand collaboration across various sectors.
During the meeting, which took place at the Élysée Palace, the French President welcomed the visit of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and expressed his happiness to be meeting again in France. The UAE President extended his thanks and appreciation to President Macron for the warm reception.
