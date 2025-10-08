UAE President, Emir of Kuwait discuss fraternal ties, Palestine, other regional issues

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, at Bayan Palace in Kuwait.

The Emir of Kuwait welcomed Sheikh Mohamed, and the two leaders exchanged warm greetings, reflecting the close ties between their nations.

The rulers met to discuss the ties between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in development and economic sectors.

The meeting also covered a number of regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the latest developments in the Middle East. The two leaders affirmed their countries’ support for all initiatives aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. They stressed that the two-state solution remains the only path towards lasting stability in the region and the realisation of the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

They also highlighted the importance of building on the growing international recognition of the State of Palestine to support efforts towards peace and stability.

The two sides further discussed the progress of joint Gulf cooperation, affirming their commitment to supporting efforts that strengthen the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah later hosted a luncheon in honour of the UAE President and the accompanying delegation.

At the conclusion of his fraternal visit, Sheikh Mohamed departed Kuwait. He was bid farewell by the Crown Prince of Kuwait, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.