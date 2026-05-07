'Crown on my head': UAE President shares touching message after meeting Dubai Ruler

Amid the flurry of a bunch of visiting dignitaries, a heartwarming scene unfolded at the Make it in The Emirates exhibition on Wednesday. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a moment that lit up the faces of everyone in the crowd around them.

Videos emerging from the interaction show the two leaders meeting each other, standing among ministers at the Adnec centre in Abu Dhabi. They shook each other's hands and exchanged warm greetings. Several hands went up in the crowd, holding out phones to capture the moment.

The UAE President was also greeted by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who had accompanied his father during the visit.

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A day after the visit, Sheikh Mohamed posted a special message for the Dubai Ruler, expressing his delight on meeting "Bu (Bin) Rashid, my supporter and the crown upon my head."

Sheikh Mohammed, on his part, said, "During my visit to the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ exhibition... I met my brother, companion on my journey, and the leader of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan... I listened to the youth of the Emirates, saw thousands of products and goods made by UAE factories, and witnessed the future of manufacturing in the United Arab Emirates..."

"We are proud of the UAE," he added.

The UAE President also shared his experience at MIITE on social media, "I was pleased to attend Make it in the Emirates 2026, where leaders, innovators, and experts came together to chart the future of industrial growth and economic resilience across our nation."

"Recognising the critical importance of fostering national ambition and readiness, the UAE will continue building strategic partnerships and investing in industry, artificial intelligence, and technology to strengthen local capabilities and global competitiveness," he added.

More than 1,245 companies are exhibiting across 12 industrial sectors in the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates, which features new procurement opportunities aimed at localising around 5,000 products in the UAE, with SMEs accounting for 61% of total participants. The exhibition concludes on May 7.