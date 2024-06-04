E-Paper

UAE President meets Afghanistan's Interior Minister in Abu Dhabi

The discussions focused on economic and development fields, as well as support for reconstruction and development in Afghanistan

By WAM

Photos: WAM
Photos: WAM

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 9:37 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received an Afghan delegation led by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior Affairs.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance ties to serve mutual interests and contribute to regional stability.


The discussions focused on economic and development fields, as well as support for reconstruction and development in Afghanistan.

