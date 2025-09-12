UAE President, Macron hold phone call, say Doha attack threat to region's stability

The Israeli attack on Qatar constitutes a threat to regional security and stability, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated during a phone call.

On Tuesday, Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an attack in Qatar, escalating its military action in the Middle East. The strike was widely condemned around the world as an act that could further escalate tensions in a region already on edge.

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned the attack in Qatar's capital Doha, but did not mention Israel in the statement agreed to by all 15 members, including Israel's ally the United States.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohamed’s call with Macron also saw the two leaders condemn the attack as a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty.

The leaders underscored the importance of intensifying international efforts to advance the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution, as the path to achieving lasting stability in the Middle East.

Rejecting Israeli attempts to annex the West Bank or parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, or to forcibly displace Palestinians, Sheikh Mohamed and Macron stressed that such actions would undermine regional stability and pose a serious threat to the implementation of the two-state solution.

The UAE has recently said that Israeli annexation of Palestinian land would betray the spirit of the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords — signed during US President Donald Trump's first term in office back in September 2020 — saw the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco normalise diplomatic relations with Israel after mediation by the American government.

"For the UAE, this is not a matter of politics alone. It is a matter of principle, and it is a matter of peace for our region. It is also a red line," UAE Assistant Minister for Political Affairs Lana Nusseibeh said.

(With inputs from WAM)