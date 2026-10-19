UAE President receives France’s Macron in Abu Dhabi during Gulf tour to strengthen ties

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received French President Emmanuel Macron in Abu Dhabi on Monday as part of the French leader’s Gulf tour, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Macron was welcomed with an official reception ceremony at the airport, where the national anthems of the UAE and France were played and an honour guard stood to salute him. Several UAE officials also attended the reception.

Earlier, Macron visited Kuwait, where he was welcomed by Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

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The French president began his Gulf tour on Monday to strengthen economic and defence ties with regional partners, with visits to Bahrain and Qatar expected by Wednesday.

The tour comes amid regional turmoil linked to the US-Iran war, which began in February, and follows days of protests and disruption in France over the rising cost of living.