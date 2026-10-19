UAE President receives France’s Macron in Abu Dhabi during Gulf tour to strengthen ties

Macron earlier visited Kuwait, where he was welcomed by Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and is expected to continue his Gulf tour with visits to Bahrain and Qatar

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 19 Oct 2026, 6:14 PM UPDATED: Mon 19 Oct 2026, 6:35 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received French President Emmanuel Macron in Abu Dhabi on Monday as part of the French leader’s Gulf tour, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Macron was welcomed with an official reception ceremony at the airport, where the national anthems of the UAE and France were played and an honour guard stood to salute him. Several UAE officials also attended the reception.

Recommended For You

Saudi Arabia says intercepted 4 drones over Riyadh, other regions

Saudi Arabia says intercepted 4 drones over Riyadh, other regions

‘It felt like the world was ending,’ says Dubai resident who survived Riyadh airport attack

‘It felt like the world was ending,’ says Dubai resident who survived Riyadh airport attack

Dubai Police arrest 8-member gang over fake driving licence scheme

Dubai Police arrest 8-member gang over fake driving licence scheme

Gargash calls on Gulf nationals to avoid social media spats amid 'pivotal stage' in region

Gargash calls on Gulf nationals to avoid social media spats amid 'pivotal stage' in region

‘I felt like the world was ending,’ says Dubai resident who survived Riyadh airport attack

‘I felt like the world was ending,’ says Dubai resident who survived Riyadh airport attack

 

Earlier, Macron visited Kuwait, where he was welcomed by Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The French president began his Gulf tour on Monday to strengthen economic and defence ties with regional partners, with visits to Bahrain and Qatar expected by Wednesday.

The tour comes amid regional turmoil linked to the US-Iran war, which began in February, and follows days of protests and disruption in France over the rising cost of living.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Offer to reopen Strait of Hormuz within 7 days is still on the table, says Iran FM

2

UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

3

Saudi Arabia says intercepted 4 drones over Riyadh, other regions

4

Dubai rents fall in most areas as tenants get more choice, bargaining power

5

El Nino likely to persist until March 2027; UAE to see above-average rains