UAE President sends wishes on Lunar Year in multiple languages

The UAE President on Tuesday, February 17, wished all those celebrating the Lunar Year in the UAE as well as across the globe.

"I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Lunar New Year in the UAE and around the world. May the year ahead bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your loved ones," wrote UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a wholesome gesture, the leader also posted the message on social media in Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean, along with Arabic.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Earlier, the leader had sent a message to President Xi Jinping of China, congratulating him on the occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the Chinese president.

This year, the Lunar Year has welcomed the Year of the Horse, while saying goodbye to the Year of the Snake. Lunar New Year marks the beginning of a new year according to lunar calendars. Celebrations for the new year span a week across Asia, with the date falling between late January to mid-February.