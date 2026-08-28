UAE President, leaders extend condolences to Norway’s King over death of Harald V

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolences to Norway’s new King Haakon VIII following the death of his father, King Harald V.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages of condolences to King Haakon VIII.

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Norway’s King Harald V, who spent more than three decades on the throne, died on Friday at the age of 89, the Royal Palace said. The palace said he died at Oslo University Hospital at 6.35am local time on its website.