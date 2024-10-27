UAE President launches new foundation to uphold legacy of Sheikh Zayed

A federal decree to establish Erth Zayed Philanthropies was launched by President Sheikh Mohamed, it was announced on Sunday. This foundation will uphold the legacy by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, marking a new era in the country's philanthropic journey.

The foundation, which will also be called 'Erth Zayed', is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and will oversee diverse programmes in various sectors through partnerships with public and private entities. It will support the country's evolving position as a leader in global philanthropy as it meets the challenges of an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

A broad portfolio of high-impact projects in areas of local and international significance, such as global health, education, food and water security, energy, climate and sustainability, and social innovation will be included in the programmes to be implemented by the foundation.

Moreover, Erth Zayed will embrace existing philanthropic initiatives, including Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Emirates Foundation, Mohamed Bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, Sandooq Al Watan, Clean Rivers, the Global Institute for Disease Elimination, Zayed Sustainability Prize, Khalifa Award for Education, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the Mohamed Bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher.

Overall, Erth Zayed Philanthropies will oversee these philanthropic foundations and awards with the goal of fostering a shared vision and collaborative approach to philanthropy, leveraging its resources, networks, and knowledge to deliver transformative impact to communities in need around the world.

Speaking on the establishment of the foundation, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said: "The launch of Erth Zayed Philanthropies is a testament to the UAE's ongoing commitment to amplifying its global philanthropic impact. It represents a strategic effort to bring together our humanitarian initiatives and philanthropic entities under one cohesive vision, enhancing their reach and effectiveness to deliver positive impact on a truly global scale."

Sheikh Mansour also noted the significant attention dedicated by the UAE President towards optimising the impact of the country's humanitarian, charitable, and developmental projects, initiatives, and programmes.