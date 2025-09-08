UAE President, King of Jordan reject any Israeli plans to annex the West Bank

A meeting in Abu Dhabi between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and visiting Jordanian King Abdullah tackled a number of regional and international issues of concern, with a focus on the situation in Palestine.

Talks between the two leaders took place in Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Shati during a working visit by the Jordanian King to the country.

During their talks, Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah have once again reiterated the UAE and Jordan's steadfast position in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Underscoring the importance of international efforts towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, both sides firmly rejected any Israeli plans to annexe the West Bank or any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Earlier in September, three Israeli officials said that Israel is considering annexation in the occupied West Bank as a possible response to France and other countries' plans to recognise a Palestinian state.

Any step toward annexation in the West Bank would likely draw widespread condemnation from the Palestinians, who seek the territory for a future state, as well as Arab and Western countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah have also expressed rejection of forcibly displacing Palestinians from their land, in addition to ongoing settlement expansion. Leaders have warned that such measures undermine the two-state solution and pose a threat to regional peace, security, and stability.

Later on Sunday, King Abdullah was bid farewell at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Mohamed, along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.