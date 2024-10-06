UAE President, King of Jordan discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

Photo: Wam

President Sheikh Mohamed met today with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Their talks focused on the strong fraternal ties between the two nations and their close collaboration in areas that support a shared vision of sustainable development, prosperity, and stability.

The discussions took place during an official reception at Basman Palace in Amman, where King Abudallah warmly welcomed the UAE President and his accompanying delegation, who are on a working visit to Jordan, expressing his pleasure at their visit.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas such as the economy, investment, sustainable development, food security, renewable energy, and other key sectors.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to exploring new opportunities for collaboration and building strategic economic partnerships that align with the aspirations of both nations for development and progress.

President Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah spoke of the strong and deeply rooted ties between their countries, which can be traced back to the time of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Hussein bin Talal.

They also highlighted the significance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was signed during the visit. This agreement, they noted, is a natural progression of the two nations' longstanding history of fruitful economic relations and provides a solid foundation for expanding opportunities in the future.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly the situation in the Middle East, including developments in Gaza and Lebanon. They emphasised the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a ceasefire and ensuring full protection for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, while also advancing joint efforts to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

They also underscored the need to intensify efforts to prevent the conflict from escalating further and threatening regional stability. They also stressed the importance of working towards a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, based on the two-state solution, to ensure security for all.

Sheikh Mohamed praised Jordan's historical role in supporting the Palestinian people in numerous ways and expressed his appreciation for Jordan's contribution to efforts aimed at addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Both leaders noted the importance of enhancing Arab cooperation, both bilaterally and collectively, in light of the challenging circumstances currently facing the region.