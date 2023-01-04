UAE President, Jordan King discuss ties and cooperation between countries

Sheikh Mohamed receives King Abdullah at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 9:38 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 10:08 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan discussed fraternal relations and cooperation between the two countries.

This came when Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday received King Abdullah at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the UAE President exchanged New Year greetings with King Abdullah and prayed to Allah Almighty for further progress and prosperity for the two countries, region and the world.

In attendance were Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; and Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, President of the Supreme Audit Institution.

Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Jordan, was also present.