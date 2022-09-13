UAE President, Japanese PM review aspects of cooperation during phone call

Two sides discussed number of regional and global issues of mutual interest

By WAM Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 8:54 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today discussed with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various domains.

During a phone call, the two sides tackled a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, and exchanged views on ways to support the foundations of peace and cooperation at the regional and global levels.

The call touched upon the UAE's hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2023, and the importance of this conference in advancing international cooperation in facing the threat of climate change.

