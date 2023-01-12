UAE President issues law to establish Abu Dhabi Media Office

New entity to regulate, license media activities in the Emirate, including in free zones

By Web Desk Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 6:02 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 6:40 PM

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a law establishing the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The new entity, which replaces the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, will have the Creative Media Authority and Abu Dhabi Media Company under its umbrella.

As an independent entity, Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) will oversee a unified media ecosystem in the emirate by establishing Abu Dhabi’s media strategy, as well as aligning the media plans and policies of Abu Dhabi Government entities, in addition to regulating and licensing media activities in the emirate, including in free zones.

The new entity will form partnerships with local, regional and international media organisations. It will also strengthen efforts to align media campaigns and strategic plans across government entities, in addition to approving relevant media plans and overseeing their activation locally and internationally, in coordination with relevant entities.

ADMO will also oversee the establishment of brand guidelines for the use of the Abu Dhabi Government logo and promotional brands.

ADMO will also, in coordination with relevant entities and media organisations, provide an enabling environment for creative entities to thrive by supporting private sector companies, in addition to developing initiatives to attract media content and increase its promotion in the emirate.

