UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi's punitive, correctional establishments

In his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a law regarding punitive and correctional establishments in Abu Dhabi.
The law shall transfer the responsibility of managing punitive and correctional establishments, as well as juvenile facilities in Abu Dhabi, from Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters to Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.
Effective as of January 1, 2024, the law will contribute to fostering the rehabilitation and correctional ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.
