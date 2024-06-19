E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE President issues federal decrees forming Council for Fatwa, appointing chairman

It aims to unify efforts, visions, and objectives to develop approaches, policies, and legislation related to fatwas

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo
File photo

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 1:12 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has issued two federal decrees forming the UAE Council for Fatwa and appointing Abdullah bin Bayyah as Chairman of the Council with the Grade of Minister.

The Council’s members include Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, as Vice Chairman, Dr Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Dr Ahmed Abdel Aziz Al Haddad, Jamal Salem Al Turaifi, Dr Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali, Abdul Rahman Ali Humaid Al Shamsi, Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Al Tunaiji and Dr Fatma Al Dahmani.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE Council for Fatwa serves as the official authority for issuing fatwas in the UAE. It aims to unify efforts, visions, and objectives to develop approaches, policies, and legislation related to fatwas in the UAE.


The council is responsible for issuing general, urgent, and new fatwas on various matters, conducting studies and researches in various fields of fatwas, providing legal opinions on relevant legislation, licensing the practice of issuing fatwas, and training and developing the skills of muftis.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from UAE