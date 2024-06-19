UAE President issues federal decrees forming Council for Fatwa, appointing chairman

File photo

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 1:12 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has issued two federal decrees forming the UAE Council for Fatwa and appointing Abdullah bin Bayyah as Chairman of the Council with the Grade of Minister.

The Council’s members include Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, as Vice Chairman, Dr Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Dr Ahmed Abdel Aziz Al Haddad, Jamal Salem Al Turaifi, Dr Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali, Abdul Rahman Ali Humaid Al Shamsi, Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Al Tunaiji and Dr Fatma Al Dahmani.

