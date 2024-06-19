UAE President issues federal decrees forming Council for Fatwa, appointing chairman

Rulers of the other Emirates also dispatched similar messages
President Sheikh Mohamed has issued two federal decrees forming the UAE Council for Fatwa and appointing Abdullah bin Bayyah as Chairman of the Council with the Grade of Minister.
The Council’s members include Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, as Vice Chairman, Dr Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Dr Ahmed Abdel Aziz Al Haddad, Jamal Salem Al Turaifi, Dr Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali, Abdul Rahman Ali Humaid Al Shamsi, Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Al Tunaiji and Dr Fatma Al Dahmani.
The UAE Council for Fatwa serves as the official authority for issuing fatwas in the UAE. It aims to unify efforts, visions, and objectives to develop approaches, policies, and legislation related to fatwas in the UAE.
The council is responsible for issuing general, urgent, and new fatwas on various matters, conducting studies and researches in various fields of fatwas, providing legal opinions on relevant legislation, licensing the practice of issuing fatwas, and training and developing the skills of muftis.
