UAE President issues federal decrees appointing new top authority chiefs

Director Generals chosen for the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 11:15 AM

Last updated: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 11:29 AM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued federal decrees appointing directors-general of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Major-General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili has been appointed director-general of the federal authority.

Brigadier Suhail Juma Al Khaili has been promoted and appointed director-general of Identity and Passports.

Brigadier Khamis Muhammad Al Kaabi is director-general of Support Services Affairs, while Ahmed Abdullah Al Falasi is that of Customs; and Mohammed Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, Port Security.

