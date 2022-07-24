UAE President issues federal decrees appointing new top authority chiefs

It commemorates the military coup of July 23, 1952
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued federal decrees appointing directors-general of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).
Major-General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili has been appointed director-general of the federal authority.
Brigadier Suhail Juma Al Khaili has been promoted and appointed director-general of Identity and Passports.
Brigadier Khamis Muhammad Al Kaabi is director-general of Support Services Affairs, while Ahmed Abdullah Al Falasi is that of Customs; and Mohammed Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, Port Security.
