UAE President issues federal decree renaming Ministry of Presidential Affairs

UAE1 day ago
A federal decree renaming the Ministry of Presidential Affairs as the Presidential Court was issued on Monday.
The decree, issued by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, amended some provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 4 of 2004 regarding the establishment and organisation of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
The phrase 'Presidential Affairs' will be replaced with 'Presidential Court', provided that the responsibilities, tasks and roles remain the same as stated in the aforementioned Federal Decree-Law.
The decree also stipulated that the phrase 'Minister of Presidential Affairs' shall be replaced by 'Minister of the Presidential Court' and 'Ministry' should be replaced by 'Court'.
UAE1 day ago
