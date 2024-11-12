UAE President hosts special dinner for Jordanian Crown Prince, Belarusian President, Albanian Prime Minister

Photos: WAM

President Sheikh Mohamed hosted a special dinner in Baku in honour of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, and Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania.

The event took place on the sidelines of the UAE President's working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is attending the COP29 climate conference.

During the dinner, Sheikh Mohamed and the guests engaged in cordial conversations reflecting the strong relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

They affirmed their shared commitment to further advancing these ties for mutual benefit and growth, and also discussed the important role of the COP29 climate conference – being hosted in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22 – in promoting international climate action.