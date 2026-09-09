UAE President welcomed in Germany with 21-gun salute, guard of honour

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Berlin on Wednesday on a state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

Upon entering German airspace, his aircraft was joined by an escort of German military aircraft in a gesture of welcome. He was accorded an official reception upon arrival, with a ceremony featuring a 21-gun salute and a guard of honour.

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The delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed included Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.

The delegation also included Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Ahmed Al Attar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, and a number of other UAE officials.