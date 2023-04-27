UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to President of Argentina

The global event is set to take place at Expo City Dubai in November

File photo

By Wam Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 9:41 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 9:42 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended a personal invitation to Alberto Fernández, President of the Argentine Republic, to attend COP28, which will be held at Expo City Dubai in November.

Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, delivered the invitation to Santiago Cafiero, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic, during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship in the capital, Buenos Aires.