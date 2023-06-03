UAE President expresses heartfelt condolences over tragic train crash in India

He tweets in three languages — Arabic, English, and Hindi — and says the UAE people's thoughts are with the victims, Indian PM Modi

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 2:15 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 2:17 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has extended his condolences to the victims of the horrific 3-train crash in India, which left over 280 dead and 900 injured.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the train accident in India," he tweeted. "The thoughts of everyone in the UAE are with Prime Minister [Modi] and the people of India at this time."

He added that the people of the UAE are praying "for the swift recovery of those who were injured."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted the message in three languages - Arabic, English and Hindi.

