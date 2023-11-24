UAE President expands electricity subsidy for farmers from January 1

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 2:31 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the expansion of the scope of subsidy provided for electricity tariffs in the northern regions of the country to include all farmers covered by the Emirates Water and Electricity Company.

The move is in line with His Highness's keenness to support the Emirati farmers and the agricultural sector in the country with the aim of achieving food security.

The move shall take effect on 1st January 2024. The Emirates Water and Electricity Company shall be responsible for its implementation and for determining the required calculation and governance mechanism in this concern.

The difference in electricity tariffs shall be covered on the basis of 7.5 fils/kilowatt hour for all farms in the northern regions of the UAE, provided that each citizen has one farm. The subsidy shall be applied monthly to electricity consumption bills for the farm account.

